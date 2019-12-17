Could Erling Braut Haaland make his Manchester United debut against Arsenal on New Year’s Day?

Manchester United target Erling Braut Haaland will choose his next club by Christmas, according to Kicker via Sport Witness.

United are in the chasing pack to sign the 19-year-old along with Juventus and German clubs Red Bull Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund. Haaland has had talks with both German sides already, and as reported here recently, Olé Gunnar Solskjaer has also met with the player to try to persuade him to join the Red Devils.

According to reports, Haaland’s advisor Mino Raiola is pushing for the young striker to join one of the German sides before moving to the Premier League, but the mood in Old Trafford and reports from Norway suggest he is keen on reuniting with Solskjaer, who managed him at his former club Molde and who has close contacts with the Haaland family.

With a reported buy-out fee of £16.8 million, such a signing would represent an impressive coup for the Reds.

If it is true that he will decide before Christmas, United will know within a week whether they have been successful in bringing the talented Norwegian to Manchester. Then, as his current club Red Bull Salzburg have entered a two month winter break in the Austrian Bundesliga, a green light from the player could lead to a rapid transfer.

The player could, in theory, even make his debut against Arsenal on New Year’s day. With away games against Wolves and Liverpool in the first part of January, it would be a huge bonus if the deal was tied up at the start of the month rather than the end.