Erling Haaland photographed signing Manchester United shirt

Does this mean what we think it means?

Erling Braut Haaland, the 19-year-old Norwegian wonderkid has been snapped signing a Manchester United shirt.

As we have been reporting this week, United are one of the club’s chasing Haaland’s signature in January, and if this photo is genuine, it certainly backs up rumours coming from Old Trafford and Norway that the player has chosen Manchester United as his next club.

With a reported £18 million buy-out clause, if United really manage to bag this coveted young striker’s signature it would represent a massive transfer coup for the club.

Rashford – Martial – Greenwood – James – Haaland. The future is bright. The future is RED.