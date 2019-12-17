Inter Milan set to bid for Nemanja Matic in January – report

Inter Milan want to sign Nemanja Matic from Manchester United in the January transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

The Nerazzurri find themselves short of midfield options, with injuries to Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Barella and Roberto Gagliardini. As such, head coach Antonio Conte could see the signing of Matic as a pragmatic and inexpensive option.

Matic, 31, no longer commands a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line-up and has been rumoured to want a fresh challenge elsewhere.

The Serbian’s contract runs out in June, and whilst United have an option to extend it by a year, it is thought unlikely that the option will be triggered.

A January move might allow the club to recoup a transfer fee for the player, although it would surely be dependent on reinforcements coming in.

Options in the centre of the park are limited, with Scott McTominay, Fred and Paul Pogba the only recognised midfielders in the squad. However, if United manage to sign at least one of their midfield targets – rumoured to include Leicester’s James Maddison, Sporting’s Bruno Fernandes, Spurs’ Christian Eriksen and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez – then Matic’s move may be sanctioned.

Matic would join Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in Milan, with another former United player, Matteo Darmian, also on the Italian club’s shopping list.