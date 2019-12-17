Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worse off than Jose Mourinho at the same stage

Manchester United fans are right to feel as though they’re experiencing de ja vu in terms of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge and Jose Mourinho’s last.

The two managers faced huge chunks of pressure and criticism with both experiencing some highs and lows with the players being remarkably inconsistent.

Many Mourinho supporters still insist he was the man to lead United forward and that the club were too hasty in getting rid of him.

Solskjaer’s lack of true credentials also sees him being thought of as ‘lesser than’ despite the club playing some of their best football since Sir Alex Ferguson retired under his leadership.

However, statistics don’t lie and it helps fans get perspective so they’re not too clouded with their own biases.

So Solskjaer one point worse off than Mourinho at same stage last season (when Jose was sacked), but 4 pts off top four rather than 13. Statistics for whatever your point of view… — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) December 15, 2019

Of course this doesn’t mean one manager is better or worse than the other, especially since there’s a lot of context being ignored and how football is far more complicated than that.

In the same sense as the statistic above, 80 points may get a club the league title one season and in another season it’ll only guarantee a top four spot.

13 points off top four coupled with an incredibly toxic atmosphere meant Mourinho had to go while Solskjaer will likely keep his job as long as top four is within touching distance, which it currently is.