Paul Pogba gives Manchester United fans hope ahead of busy winter period

Manchester United star Paul Pogba appears to be on the cusp of returning from injury as fans impatiently wait for his appearance.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been desperately calling out for a destructive creative force and the superb Frenchman is absolutely the man to do damage.

United have struggled to break down teams playing defensively or with a low block and often it’s seemed as though all they need is a playmaker to unlock opponents.

That player can be Pogba, particularly if Solskjaer features him in attacking-midfield in order to allow Scott McTominay and Fred’s partnership to continue to bear fruit.

It will be interesting to see where the former Juventus man slots in to the starting XI but his return will likely mean an upturn in results.

Pogba asked by a photographer when he'll be back from injury: "Soon." #mulive [men] pic.twitter.com/cjM2b46aWk — utdreport (@utdreport) December 16, 2019

Pogba’s own comment is in line with what the Telegraph have reported with them stating he returns to training this week with Solskjaer wanting him fit for the busy Christmas period.

Hopefully the academy product isn’t thrown into the deep end once more and he’s allowed to gradually regain fitness so he’s not ruled out for a long period once more.

Pogba’s return could see United become favourites once more to make the top four but it all depends on how well he performs and if he stays beyond the winter transfer window.