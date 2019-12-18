Manchester United vs. Colchester United: Confirmed starting XI

Olé Gunnar Solksjaer is taking no chances and has fielded a strong squad for tonight’s Carabao Cup match against League Two minnows Colchester United.

David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Fred and Daniel James are the only first team regulars given the night off, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in the starting line-up with Scott McTominay and Jesse Lingard on the bench.

Teenage sensation Mason Greenwood gets another chance to impress on the front line after his goal against Everton at the weekend.

Here is the full starting XI and bench for United ahead of this fixture.

📋 Your #MUFC XI to face Colchester in the #CarabaoCup… — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2019