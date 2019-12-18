Manchester United vs. Colchester United early confirmed squad news – Diogo Dalot not included

Diogo Dalot has not made the Manchester United squad for tonight’s game against Colchester United despite being declared fit by Olé Solskjaer in the pre-match press conference.

Dylan Levitt was also expected to play a part after being rested for Monday night’s Under 23 game, but the 19-year-old is not included in the 19.

Conversely, Tahith Chong was not expected to take part having played all 90 minutes on Monday, but is included.

Olé Gunnar Solskjaer can’t afford any slip-ups against the League Two side and the squad selection suggests that he will be fielding a strong starting XI for tonight’s game.

The confirmed squad in full, as revealed by MEN, is as follows:

Romero, Grant

Young, Jones, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Williams

McTominay, Matic, Garner, Pereira, Mata

Lingard, Chong, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial