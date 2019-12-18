Marcus Rashford proves why he’s Manchester United’s best player of the season
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has statistically put in the best numbers of his career as he continued to impress after the 3-0 win over Colchester.

The talented Englishman was a little wasteful in the first-half but picked up his performance in the second to help his team win.

United need to try to win whatever silverware they can this season given they may not even qualify for next year’s edition of the Champions League.

Rashford will be central to whatever successes they enjoy this campaign and he’s proven to be on the way to being talismanic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly a fan of the academy product and it’s easy to see why, particularly when he’s repaid the faith.

It’s only December and Rashford has 14 goals, suggesting he could break the 20 goal mark by the end of the campaign and it would be farfetched to bet on him reaching 30.

However, his assists also look respectable for a striker so it’s not tough to see him reaching 30 goal contributions if it’s not 30 outright goals.

The upturn in performances also has to do with his return to the left-wing role where he’s clearly a better player than when he was tasked with leading the Manchester United attack.

