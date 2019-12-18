Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers bad Paul Pogba injury news

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Paul Pogba has suffered a further setback ahead of the busy winter period and transfer window.

Some fans have criticised the talented Frenchman for taking so long to return from his injury and now it will take even longer.

Some have come up with conspiracy theories that Pogba is only pretending to be injured in order to force through a transfer this January.

The more likely scenario is Solskjaer is taking his time with the former Juventus man as he attempted to return the player back from injury too soon the last time around.

After all, Pogba played through the pain barrier earlier in the season and it only made his injury worse.

According to Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said: “Of all things he’s struck down ill now. He’s been off for two or three days – three days, probably – so that’s not beneficial. That’s probably set him back quite a bit.”

It’s certainly disappointing news and one Manchester United fans didn’t want to hear, particularly after the disappointing draw with Everton.

It’s clear the team is in desperate need of Pogba’s creativity to unlock deeper, more defensive opponents but now they’ll have to wait some more.

If there was ever a need for evidence of the necessity to bring in depth in midfield then it is now and Solskjaer must use the January transfer window to address it, otherwise the top four may be out of question.