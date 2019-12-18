Ole Gunnar Solskjaer teases Manchester United fans with Erling Haaland comment

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dropped his biggest hint yet that he will purchase sought-after Red Bull Salzburg star Erling Haaland as he teases fans with his latest comment.

The legendary Norwegian has kept relatively quite about the talented youngster and in fact about many players the club have been linked with.

Solskjaer has often adopted the approach of not discussing players that aren’t already United’s but he seemingly let loose of the rules on Wednesday evening.

The links with Haaland and a move to Old Trafford have grown tenfold of late so it’s no surprise to see the former Molde manager having to address them directly.

The generally feeling amongst fans is that Haaland isn’t a player they need but they will happily take on board.

Solskjær on Erling Braut Håland: "He is a player I like — we always look for good players." #mulive [viasport] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 18, 2019

Manchester United’s need for depth in their attack is obvious, particularly with Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku departing in the summer without replacements

Haaland would likely start on the regular for Solskjaer as it’s unlikely he will be bought to sit on the bench.

Daniel James is probably the most dispensable player in United’s current attack but the thoughtful manager may be planning to switch formations.

Either way, there’s a long way until a deal is concluded so it will likely be a ride that will get bumpier the more January approaches.