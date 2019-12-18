Player ratings: Manchester United 3-0 Colchester United

Sergio Romero 5 – Had virtually nothing to do throughout the match.

Ashley Young 2 – We all knew Ash was shit, but we didn’t realise he was even shit by League Two standards.

Axel Tuanzebe 5 – Had little to do defensively and didn’t offer much offensively.

Harry Maguire 5 – Did enough to keep Colchester at bay, but it was hardly exciting.

Luke Shaw 3 – Where were the overlapping runs and crosses? Was he in the game? Did we see him playing candy crush on his phone at one point?

Nemanja Matic 1 – When a League two player is taunting you and showboating, isn’t it time to hang up your boots?

Andreas Pereira 3 – A shame to see such a promising career fizzle out before it really ever got started, but if he can’t show his class against League Two opposition, you have to wonder when he can.

Juan Mata 4 – A lacklustre performance from the little Spaniard.

Mason Greenwood 6 – Great assist for the second goal, but otherwise a frustrating performance for the 19-year-old.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Lord Marcus of the Rashford saves the day. A game-changing performance.

Anthony Martial 5 – Looked much better after his goal. A good last 20 minutes.

Substitutes

Brandon Williams 5 – A solid few minutes from the young full-back.

Jesse Lingard 4 – Made little impact against tired League Two legs.

James Garner 6 – Some intelligent movement in his few minutes on the pitch.