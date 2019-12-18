Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire statistically brilliant for Manchester United

Manchester United stars Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire will be proud to see they’ve been statistically brilliant for their side this season despite some woes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been inconsistent throughout the season and have failed to keep a clean-sheet of late.

Despite all that, Lindelof and Maguire have the statistics to suggest their defensive issues won’t remain forever.

United have been in a weird position all season long in terms of how they’re well drilled defensively yet still manage to concede ridiculous goals.

Some fans feel they’ve been freak efforts or unlucky efforts such as Lindelof’s own goal in the recent 1-1 draw to Everton.

Manchester United centre backs, Victor Lindelöf (76.62%) and Harry Maguire (76.00%), rank 2nd and 3rd respectively in the Premier League for defensive duel success this season. pic.twitter.com/TAyiX3Fa26 — UtdArena. (@utdarena) December 17, 2019

It is a little surprising to see them performing that well given how supporters felt Lindelof was out of form earlier in the season and Maguire hasn’t quite lived up to his price-tag just yet.

The talented Englishman hasn’t looked at his best for United as his attempts to settle in to a shaky defence.

Lindelof’s form has picked up lately but it begs the question of why the team can’t keep a clean-sheet if their two main centre-backs are statistically on fire.