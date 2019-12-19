Better than Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino: The statistics proving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first year was a success

As Olé Gunnar Solskjaer completes his first year as manager of Manchester United, some interesting statistics have emerged from those boffins on Twitter that prove he is doing a good job.

First, a stat from StretfordPaddock shows that when comparing the percentage of games won by Manchester United across all competitions in Olé’s first year as coach with the same figures for Jurgen Klopp’s first year at Liverpool and Mauricio Pochettino’s first year at former club Spurs, Olé comes out on top, with 52.7% compared with 48.2% for both other coaches.

Win % in their first year as manager: 🇳🇴 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Man Utd) – 52.7% 🇩🇪 Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – 49.2% 🇦🇷 Mauricio Pochettino (Spurs) – 49.2% Believe in the process 🤫🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/q48NxBLEYp — StretfordPaddock (@StretfordPaddck) December 19, 2019

It is an interesting comparison because all three managers took on teams needing a rebuild and lacking in confidence. It is a statistic that suggest we have all been a little impatient with ‘the project’.

The second stat was tweeted by OptaJoe, who built a league table based on Premier League results since Olé took the helm at Old Trafford. The results show that United are in fourth place behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester.

1 – Today marks the one year anniversary of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer becoming Manchester United manager. In that year, only three teams have won more points than the Red Devils; Liverpool (101), Manchester City (89) & Leicester City (69). Wheel. pic.twitter.com/wXhzvhe989 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2019

In one sense this stat is depressing, as it shows United a whopping 36 points behind Liverpool and 24 beinhd City, but when you remember it was Solskjaer’s first season, and the start of the rebuild that the first stat illustrates, it is a promising result. It is Champions League football, and it is better than Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal over the same period.

Taken together, these stats make reassuring reading. Of course, as they say, ‘statistics can be made to prove anything’, but these do seem to prove that Manchester United are heading in the right direction with Olé at the wheel.