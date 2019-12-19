Financial Fair Play rules may force Aston Villa to sell two top Manchester United targets

Manchester United have been put on high alert after it was revealed today that Aston Villa may have to sell some of their best players to avoid breaching Financial Fair Play rules, reports The Mail.

Villa narrowly avoided breaching rules last season by controversially ‘selling’ their ground to their own owners.

The Birmingham club are once again close to trouble and need to raise millions, The Mail claims.

United are desperate to strengthen the midfield portion of their squad and have been regularly linked with two Villa stars – John McGinn and Jack Grealish.

Grealish, 24, is Villa’s captain and arguably their star player. The club won’t want to sell, but his impressive performances this season – including a magnificent goal against United – have impressed Ole Solskjaer. Grealish’s £45 million buy-out clause should not deter the Reds.

United have also been heavily linked with McGinn, 25, since the summer and whilst it would not be as glamorous a signing as that of Grealish, the hard working Scotsman would also make a valuable addition to Solskjaer’s squad.

The Mail’s report stresses that January transfers are not absolutely necessary for Villa as the summer transfer window will be open two weeks before their accounting year ends. Nonetheless, if the Midlands club was forced into a last-minute sale it would be a situation that could see them not getting anywhere near true market value for their stars. The January transfer window, therefore, remains their best option.

There might be no better chance for the Red Devils to bag one of the two modestly-priced British players if they are, indeed, genuinely on Solskjaer’s shopping list.