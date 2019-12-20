Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz edges closer to Manchester United move

Bayer Leverkusen star and Manchester United target Kai Havertz is reportedly in talks with the club with the January transfer window just around the corner.

The German prospect is believed to have been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer wish-list since the summer but no move transpired.

There was also the feeling that United were only keeping tabs on Havertz rather than making real moves for him but that now doesn’t seem to be the case.

Solskjaer’s need for more depth in his attack has been obvious and his side have looked awful whenever trying to break down stubborn defences.

Havertz could be the solution to that regular problem but he’s not going to come for cheap if Leverkusen have anything to say about it.

Kai Havertz and his representatives are holding talks with #mufc and Man City + other clubs. Bayer Leverkusen's asking price is €130m #mulive [bild, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 19, 2019

Not only will Havertz not come for cheap but he’ll be extremely overpriced and it’s difficult to imagine any club, let alone the Red Devils, will purchase him for that figure.

The talented playmaker still has much to prove before being able to command that fee especially since he has to show consistency in form.

The noise from Germany this season is that Havertz hasn’t hit anywhere near the levels he did last campaign so perhaps this is all rumours in a bid to offload the player.