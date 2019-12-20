Ed Woodward’s dreadful blunder allows top target to sign for rivals – report

Manchester United have missed out on the bargain signing of a top target due to a dreadful blunder by executive vice chairman Ed Woodward, according to Goal.com.

The outlet claim that United were tracking Red Bull Salzburg’s Takumi Minamino with a view to a January transfer, but pulled out of the race to sign the talented Japanese playmaker because they thought he would be too expensive.

This proved to be a dreadful error on the part of Woodward, who had failed to establish that the player had a buy-out clause of just £7.25 million.

This meant that far from being too expensive, Minamino represented an incredible bargain – a fact not wasted on Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, who quickly snapped up the player’s signature.

It is another in a series of historic gaffes by Woodward, and not the first time that he has failed to pay proper attention to a buy-out clause. In 2013, Woodward famously allowed Marouane Fellaini’s £22 million buy-out clause to expire and had to pay £27 million for the player just days later.

Other costly mistakes committed by the Essex-born director include giving Wayne Rooney a massive £300,000 per week contract over five and a half years when the player was turning 30 and well past his peak, and awarding José Mourinho a new 3-year contract in 2018, only to then sack the Portuguese manager before the end of the same year.