Erling Braut Haaland and his agent flying to Manchester this morning for Manchester United transfer talks

Norwegian wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland is flying in to Manchester today with his father and agent Alf-Inge to discuss his transfer to Manchester United, sources in Norway claim.

The 19-year-old, who is currently the hottest property on the transfer market and pursued by Juventus, Red Bull Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, is reported to have chosen United as his next club, against the advice of superagent Mino Raiola, who was attempting to broker a deal with one of the chasing German clubs.

As Red Bull Salzburg, Haaland’s current club, are now on a winter break, it is possible if today’s talks go well that Haaland could sign for United in the next 24 hours, with the deal being registered with the FA as soon as the transfer window opens on January 1st.

Haaland could in theory even start training with the Red Devils so that he is fit and available for selection for the match against Arsenal at the Emirates on New Year’s Day.

