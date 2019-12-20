Father Alf-Inge trolls Norwegian journalist after ‘Erling Haaland flies to Manchester’ bogus report

Earlier today Twitter went into meltdown after Norwegian newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad reported that Erling Braut Haaland was flying to Manchester to discuss his transfer to Manchester United.

The news started to look fake when a passenger on the Stavanger-Manchester flight tweeted to United People’s TV to confirm that Haaland was not, in fact, on the plane.

Feeling like a B-squad journalist here, having just exited the Stavanger – Manchester flight that Haaland was unsurprisingly not on. Let’s be honest, if you’re him you are not taking a £50 budget flight on an annoyingly busy Friday before Xmas — Scott Harrington (@Sc0ttH) December 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Olé Gunnar Solskjaer reacted to questions about the supposed trip with amusement during the Watford Pre-match press conference, saying ‘Haaland? Well, he’s not coming to Manchester because… well, I know the boy and his friends. He’s on a Christmas holiday.’

The Aftenblad then quickly backtracked and updated the article to read ‘Sunshine around Haaland’s trip – he’s going on a Christmas break’.

It then emerged that Haaland and his father and agent Alf-Inge were in fact flying to Copenhagen on a flight leaving at a similar time to the Manchester plane. Haaland senior clearly saw the funny side of the situation and mocked the Aftenblad reporter on Twitter.

In the midst of all this excitement, what is perhaps interesting is that Solskjaer is in such close contact with the family that he knew exactly what they were doing and with whom (his friends) they were doing it. That, at least, is encouraging news for Manchester United fans, even if it’s not quite as exciting as this morning’s news from Norway.