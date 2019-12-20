Keiran McKenna admits Manchester United need new signings

Manchester United coach Keiran McKenna has provided a little insight into how the backroom staff feel about the current crop of players.

Fans have been calling for the need for more signings for quite some time and were disappointed when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was only allowed to bring in three fresh face, particularly after the outgoings of Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku without any replacements.

The legendary Norwegian was meant to spark a revolution into the squad, particularly after his brilliant start to his interim reign.

Unfortunately that didn’t quite happen this season with United being quite inconsistent in their performances so far.

The board have tried to play down a spending spree in January but supporters are adamant a few new faces are needed.

According to Goal, McKenna said: “Yeah, there have been some highs and some of the performances have been really top end.

“There have been some games and some nights which will go in the history of the top performances and occasions for the club.

“There have also been games where we have been disappointed as a team, where we have not quite hit the level.

“But, I think all in all people in the club can see the direction the club want to go in, the squad want to go in.

“We have to push now to be more consistent to hit the level we are capable of on a more regular basis.

“We know we are going to have to grow the squad and develop it.

“We are going to have to bring in players who can help it over the next few years, but the direction and feeling of everyone at the club is that we are all fighting and pushing in the right direction.

“We want to get Manchester United to where it belongs.”

What’s interesting is McKenna has reiterated his manager’s comments of the need to bring in players who help the current young crop progress.

This seems to suggest more experienced players signing for Manchester United despite mostly just youngsters being linked with the club.

The likes of Erling Haaland and James Maddison have been touted but neither of them are considered as old or experienced players.