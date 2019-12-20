Paul Pogba’s imminent return much needed ahead of busy fixture list
For all the noise surrounding Paul Pogba and the criticism he gets, it’s unlikely any Manchester United fan wouldn’t want him to walk right back into the starting XI when he’s deemed fit again.

The deadly Frenchman certainly stirs up controversy but his talent remains unquestionable, particularly when pitted up against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current options.

Pogba appears to have finally shaken off his injury and pending him returning from his recent sickness, he will potentially line-up within the next week if claims are true.

United will play 9 matches in a heavily congested month from the 22nd of December to the 22nd of January and even if he doesn’t provide quality, at least the academy product will give the squad a much needed boost number wise.

Solskjaer’s lack of depth is often shocking but Pogba’s return should see some stability and consistency return to the team’s play.

The Red Devils have to find a way to break down the likes of Watford, Newcastle, Burnley, Wolves, Norwich and Burnley again and the former Juventus man could prove the difference between three points and one in each fixture.

In the big fixtures Solskjaer’s men normally turn up anyways but Pogba’s return could give them a dominance about their play as they will face Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all in between the aforementioned matches.

