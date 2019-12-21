Christian Eriksen the most likely January midfield signing for Manchester United – report

While rumours about the likes of Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes and Leicester City’s James Maddison are about as scarce as a mistimed Wan-Bissaka tackle, those concerning Tottenham Hotspurs’ Christian Eriksen are starting to multiply.

On Thursday, Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy told The Evening Standard that the club were ‘honestly not scared to trade with our rivals’, paving the way for speculation that a deal with United for Eriksen could be on the table.

The Danish international is entering the last six months of his contract at White Hart Lane – sorry, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – and it is believed that Levy would rather recoup a transfer fee now rather than let the player leave for nothing in June.

In a footballing equivalent of a love triangle, United’s approaches for Eriksen were rebuffed by the player himself in the summer, as he was holding out for a move to Real Madrid. Real, however, preferred United’s Paul Pogba, and The Manchester Evening News reports that Old Trafford sources even believed that Real were trying to entice Spurs to offer Eriksen to United in order to encourage the Red Devils to allow Pogba to move to Spain.

But now, Goal.com claim that United are back in for Eriksen, with Levy practically begging them to make him an offer in January.

It is clear that there are green lights everywhere at board level around an Eriksen to Old Trafford deal in the January window. The uncertainties that remain revolve around whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the player has a genuine desire to play for the club, and whether indeed Eriksen himself feels it is the right move for him at this stage of his career.