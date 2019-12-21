Former Manchester United star Daley Blind undergoes heart surgery

Former Manchester United star Daley Blind has undergone heart surgery after being diagnosed with a heart muscle infection.

Blind started to feel dizzy when playing for current club Ajax against Valencia in a Champions League group game, but played on to the end of 90 minutes.

According to a statement on Ajax’s club website, the decision was taken to fit Blind with a subcutaneous ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator), which is a form of pacemaker used to correct irregular heartbeats.

Blind himself has taken to Twitter to thank fans for their support and said that ‘the most important thing is I’m feeling good at the moment’.

The Dutchman has been ruled out of action for an indefinite period while his recovery continues.

The Peoples Person wishes Daley a speedy recovery and we hope to see him back in action in the near future.