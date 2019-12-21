Everything you need to know about potential Man United signing Dejan Kulusevski

We’re getting toward silly season in the world of football transfer rumours, with all sorts of names being associated with Manchester United. However, there is one story that keeps cropping up that may have a ring of truth to it, and that is that the Reds are pursuing a young winger called Dejan Kulusevski.

If you are not an avid follower of Italian football, you may not know very much about the player and may be wondering why United would be looking to sign him.

Kulusevski is a 19-year-old Swedish right winger who is currently playing for Parma, on loan from Atalanta. The player’s performances for Parma have helped to transform the Crociati’s fortunes and raise them to seventh in Serie A, just one place behind is home club.

His accomplishments at Parma are reported to have attracted the attention of a number of Europe’s elite, including Juventus, Inter Milan and Arsenal. He is currently valued at around £33 million.

While the right wing might not be United’s biggest priority at the moment due to Dan James’ fine form in that position, what is interesting about the young Swede is that he fits the Solskjaer player profile – young, hungry, versatile and fast – and being Scandinavian, the manager would be well aware of his qualities.

Kulusevski is not as fast as James, but has a better technical game. He is able to play the defence-splitting pass that United have lacked at times this season and his game is well suited to the type of close-quarters interchange with other forwards that is needed to open up tight defences.

According to Calciomercato, the player’s agent has confirmed that his loan at Parma would not prevent a January transfer if it were the ‘opportunity of a lifetime’. The Red Devils would probably want to monitor the player’s progress over the rest of the season, but as with Erling Haaland, they may be pressed into action in January if other clubs start to make a move for the young Swede.