Hot off the press: today’s top Manchester United transfer rumours

The Sunday papers have gone into overdrive this weekend covering Manchester United transfer stories. Here’s an update on some of the top rumours hot off today’s press.

Milan in for Erling Haaland

Reports in Italy claim that AC Milan have joined the race to sign Norwegian wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg and have made a ‘concrete offer’ to Haaland of a contract valued at £90,000 per week plus bonuses.

Milan and Atletico in for Nemanja Matic

The phones must be busy in Lombardy, because Milan are also reported to be making a move for the Red Devils’ midfielder Nemanja Matic. Gazzetta dello Sport claim that head coach Stefano Pioli needs to bolster his midfield in January and has asked the board to sign the Serbian.

Meanwhile, Gianluca Dimarzio claims that Atletico Madrid are leading the pack to sign Matic, with Inter and Spurs also having been linked with the 31-year-old.

Chelsea close to signing Jadon Sancho

Chelsea are now clear favourites to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, according to The Sun, who report that the Blues are desperate to replace Eden Hazard and are the only club willing to match the player’s £120 million price tag.

Real Madrid don’t want Paul Pogba

Marca are reporting that Mino Raiola has been on the phone to Real Madrid in an attempt to push through a January Paul Pogba transfer, but Los Blancos have told him that they are not ready to sign the Frenchman at this stage.

The news coincides with an interview in The Telegraph in which Raiola said Pogba is happy to stay at United. Funny, that.

Christian Eriksen set to snub United again

The Star claim that Christian Eriksen will resist Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s attempts to sell him in January so that he can attract more clubs and command a bigger signing-on fee in June. With Eriksen free to talk to foreign clubs in the meantime, that leaves United out in the cold again and unlikely to win a summer auction.

Mario Mandzukic going elsewhere

It looks as if the speculation about a possible United move for veteran striker Mario Mandzukic may be about to end as the Croatian is about leave Juventus to sign for a Qatar club, reports in Italy claim.

Inter going in strong for Dejan Kulusevski

Finally, Inter Milan could be poised to swoop for another reported United target, 19-year-old Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski, in the January window. The player’s impressive performances in Serie A have attracted the attention of a number of clubs, including the Red Devils, so Inter want to get a deal done now rather than risk losing the player to other clubs in the summer, Calciomercato reports.