Manchester United created nothing big without Anthony Martial

Manchester United’s defeat to Watford was one of the, if not the, worst ones of their season and it’s clear to see what one of their problems were.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have long struggled against teams who sit deep and defend in low blocks with numbers and the London club took full advantage of that.

United normally fail to create clear-cut chances and against Watford that happened again, other than one player’s hard work.

Anthony Martial wasn’t particularly outstanding but he was isolated and let down by his teammates, particularly in attack.

The French talent singlehandedly created three big chances against Watford and must be fuming his teammates didn’t convert.

Anthony Martial, as #mufc's only striker, created 3 big chances today. The other 13 players, combined, created 0 big chances. That's extremely poor😬 — UtdArena. (@utdarena) December 22, 2019

Big chances are defined as chances that are either one-on-one with the keeper or efforts that should be converted simply because the taker is under little to no pressure or is too close to miss.

Martial often had to drop deep to receive the ball so it was no surprise to see him create so much but it would’ve been better if he was on the end of one of the chances he created.

After all, fans all agree the former AS Monaco man is one of the most clinical players at the club and he might’ve made the difference.