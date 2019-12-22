Manchester United fans delighted with Paul Pogba’s inclusion in squad for Watford

It’s safe to say Manchester United fans were more than excited after seeing the news of Paul Pogba being included in the travelling squad for the fixture vs Watford.

It’s felt like an age since the talented Frenchman last played for the club with his injury and an illness keeping him from being involved.

Against Watford though Pogba is likely to feature with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to get minutes under his belt.

The former Juventus man will need to regain his fitness after being out for so long so it wouldn’t be wise to start him right away.

News of Pogba leaving in January have been immediately shut down by Solskjaer who insisted the player won’t be sold despite reports of Real Madrid’s interest remaining.

Finally some good news — Mulac 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@alexiszyn) December 21, 2019

"Pogba has played his Last Game for United" FC hiding in shame seeing this tweet — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) December 21, 2019

People saying Pogba won't play again for Manchester United? pic.twitter.com/2C6Nf00UxT — ‏ً (@UtdMxtt) December 21, 2019

Pogba has been missed as his creativity and ability on the ball are unmatched by any of his current teammates.

His skills would’ve been particularly useful in matches when the Red Devils needed to unlock stubborn defences- something they’ve struggled with all season long.

In fact, Solskjaer’s men have arguably done better against tougher teams than so called easier teams and much of that has to do with Pogba’s absence.