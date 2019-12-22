Marcus Rashford admits confusion over some teammates’ behaviour

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has suggested their were some players in the dressing room in the past who didn’t feel for the club as much as they could’ve.

The talented academy product is a fan as much as he is a player which is what partly saw supporters fall in love with him in the first place.

Rashford is one of a few United players who fans never really had any issues with in terms of behaviour or attitude with the only criticism in the past being his inconsistency.

However, no one has attacked the sensational Englishman in say the way Paul Pogba is often attacked over his public desire to leave.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself is clearly a fan of the young star having made the player one of his components of the team.

According to the Guardian, Rashford said: “In the past, when we lost games and other players were just getting on with their day, I couldn’t get my head around it.

“Some people don’t have that connection I have with the club. That’s fine, they still give 100%. But it’s different for me. I’m a fan, I went to matches.

“And then probably eight months ago, things started to click. I’d got stuck in that up-and-down phase for too long. And it’s no good, cos you’re going to training the next day and if you’re still thinking about the day before, you can’t do your best.

“The games are a chance to showcase it, but the development’s done on the training pitch.”

There’s nothing hugely controversial to what Rashford is saying but it is a little concerning nonetheless.

Did whoever he seems to be hinting at leave or are they still at the club?

United’s greatest teams were a mix of academy products and foreign transfers but even players not built at the club would die for it such as the likes of Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic.