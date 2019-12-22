Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relying heavily on penalties to win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relying heavily on penalties to win

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is certainly playing with fire after his side were defeated 2-0 by Watford but it’s a shocking statistic that emerged after the loss that’s the bigger worry.

The legendary Norwegian certainly had some good spells as the manager but it’s clear this is the real rough patch of his permanent career so far.

What’s even more worrying than the result is that it’s become a trend for United this season and is hardly a surprise anymore.

Solskjaer’s record when handed the permanent role is rather concerning and with Mauricio Pochettino free, it’s really becoming too tempting to miss out on.

The Red Devils are quickly falling away from the top four spots and face losing out on Europe entirely if they don’t improve their form.

Of course Manchester United deservedly won those penalties but the real lack of an attacking plan has been an issue for a while now.

The truth is, Solskjaer’s men have looked poorly coached in terms of breaking down teams who sit deep and once again it’s been obvious.

There’s no real excuse for United to drop points against a team who haven’t led a match and who are bottom of the table.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

