Player ratings: Watford 2-0 Manchester United – Horrific De Gea blunder costs United another three points

David de Gea 2 – That dreadful blunder was De Gea’s second big mistake of the game, having fumbled another cross under pressure in the first half that was luckily given as a free kick.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 4 – It was only a matter of time before he slightly mistimed a spidertackle. Don’t let it get to you, lad.

Victor Lindelof 4 – Poor passing and poor positioning again, but did make a good last ditch block towards the end of the first half.

Harry Maguire 4 – Starting to look slow and again failing to command his defence. Did Olé keep the receipt?

Luke Shaw 5 – Two good last ditch tackles in either half but did not do enough going forward at any point.

Scott McTominay 4 – Some loose passes and an average all-round performance from McSauce.

Fred 6 – Also made some errors but worked his socks off and covered every blade of grass.

Dan James 5 – Not a bad first half performance but the final product wasn’t there.

Jesse Lingard 3 – Poor all round, and why did he try the chip? An over-confident decision from a player supposedly lacking confidence.

Marcus Rashford 5 – Should have scored on 89 and made a dreadful first half pass to Maguire that should have been punished.

Anthony Martial 3 – Another anonymous performance, and sloppy with the offsides, at centre forward. Looked instantly better when pushed out to the left wing.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 6 – Nearly converted a half chance after a brilliant take-down but it wasn’t his day.

Paul Pogba 7 – That 70th minute pass is what we’ve been missing all these months. Was a breath of fresh air when he came on.

Juan Mata 5 – Linked defence and attack in a way that Lingard just seems incapable of doing, but it was too little, too late.