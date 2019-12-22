Watford vs. Manchester United: Confirmed starting XI
Watford vs. Manchester United: Confirmed starting XI

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recalled David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bisaaka, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Fred and Daniel James to the starting line-up after resting them against Colchester in the week.

Paul Pogba is on the bench after recovering from an ankle problem.

Mason Greenwood continues to wait for his second Premier League start as once again he is named among the substitutes.

Here is United’s full starting XI and bench ahead of the game at Vicarage Road.

