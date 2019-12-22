The Gunnar staring down the barrel: Fans demand change after humiliating loss

Another humiliating defeat for Manchester United at Vicarage Road today has left Olé Gunnar Solskjaer staring down two barrels again and Mauricio Pochettino’s name being bandied about Twitter like mistletoe at an office Christmas party.
Solskjaer spent over £100m "improving" this defence in summer.
We're currently 2-0 down against bottom of the league, who had scored 9 goals all season until today.
We're also on a run of 13 games without a PL clean sheet.
Poor management. It's that simple.
— Michael Tunstall (@TFWriter) December 22, 2019
Yet again, the United coach has failed to find a way to unlock a lower table side that sets its stall out to defend.
Solskjaer’s taken some good steps for the club, bought some good players and the decision made sense at the time. But they’ve got to go and get Pochettino. Sometimes the obvious thing is the right thing.
— Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) December 22, 2019
The defence that Solskjaer has rebuilt has also crumbled yet again against not world class, but average league opposition.
Could be the final straw. There have been some bad results for Man Utd, but Ole Solskjaer has just been outclassed by a man wearing a gilet.
— Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 22, 2019
And club legend Gary Neville couldn’t contain his horror at goalkeeper David de Gea’s 50th minute blunder.
😂 It's fair to say @GNev2 could not believe what he was seeing there, watching David De Gea's error.
Watch Super Sunday live on Sky Sports PL now 📺 pic.twitter.com/mVlxy7KubR
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2019
With Mauricio Pochettino waiting in the wings, executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has some thinking to do over Christmas. It is a ship that might be sailing soon.