The Gunnar staring down the barrel: Fans demand change after humiliating loss
Another humiliating defeat for Manchester United at Vicarage Road today has left Olé Gunnar Solskjaer staring down two barrels again and Mauricio Pochettino’s name being bandied about Twitter like mistletoe at an office Christmas party.

Yet again, the United coach has failed to find a way to unlock a lower table side that sets its stall out to defend.

The defence that Solskjaer has rebuilt has also crumbled yet again against not world class, but average league opposition.

And club legend Gary Neville couldn’t contain his horror at goalkeeper David de Gea’s 50th minute blunder.

With Mauricio Pochettino waiting in the wings, executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has some thinking to do over Christmas. It is a ship that might be sailing soon.

