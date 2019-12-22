Watford vs. Manchester United: Confirmed squad news – Pogba included

Paul Pogba is a surprise inclusion in Manchester United’s 20-man squad that has travelled to Watford for today’s Premier League clash at Vicarage Road.

Manager Olé Gunnar Solskjaer initially suggested that the Frenchman was not yet ready to make his comeback, but after coming through a week of training, Pogba is deemed fit enough to be included.

However, Diogo Dalot, who is also back in contention after playing 70 minutes in Friday’s Under 18s match, did not travel.

Once again there is no place in the 20 for Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes, with Phil Jones and James Garner also missing out.

Here is the full travelling squad ahead of a tricky away fixture for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

De Gea, Romero, Grant

Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Young, Lindelof, Williams, Tuanzebe, Maguire

Lingard, Pogba, Fred, McTominay, Pereira, Matic.

James, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood