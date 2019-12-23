Is David de Gea still Manchester United’s best goalkeeper?

Two Manchester United goalkeepers are both setting records this week, one of them welcome and the other not. One of those keepers earns £325,000 per week, the other earns £25,000 per week.

According to The Daily Star, after his blunder against Watford on Sunday, since the start of last season, David de Gea has now made six errors that have directly led to goals – more than any other Premier League player.

Meanwhile this weekend, 22-year-old Dean Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United, earned his seventh clean sheet of the season. Based on clean sheets, the Blades now have the Premier League’s joint best defence along with Leicester City.

B R I C K W A L L 🧱 With 7️⃣ clean sheets, Dean Henderson & the Blades defence have the joint best defence in the #PL pic.twitter.com/yildJRVHqN — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 21, 2019

In fact, only Leicester City and Liverpool have let in fewer goals so far this season than Henderson and his fellow defenders at Bramall Lane.

And while Henderson is receiving all the plaudits, de Gea continues his worst run of form since joining the Red Devils in 2011. A missed punch under pressure from Everton’s Calvert-Lewin last week cost United two points and a Watford first half goal after a similar fumble was unlucky – or lucky for de Gea – to be ruled out for a foul.

Time to discuss the possibility of Dean Henderson being our number 1 next season. De Gea right now is living off reputation. – Too many errors – Can't command his area – Can't come off his line or for crosses – Average distribution – Hasn't saved a PL penalty since October 2014 — Sibs (@SibsMUFC) December 22, 2019 David de Gea has still been incredible at times for United this season, but just doesn't seem to quite the same since the World Cup last year. Question for United fans, would you rather have him or Dean Henderson as the club's No.1 next season? #mufc — Rich Fay (@RichFay) December 23, 2019 Serious question (not necessarily provoked by his absolute howler today, but it seems the perfect time): Is it not worth cashing in on De Gea, using the money (at least £80m) to strengthen other areas, and make Dean Henderson number one goalkeeper at #MUFC? pic.twitter.com/oPqlXVUtH0 — Sport Social (@TheSportSocial) December 22, 2019

Manager Olé Gunnar Solskjaer was quick to defend de Gea in the post-match press conference, saying ‘The first goal was a mistake and that happens in football. David has been very good lately and that is just one of those things that happen.’

The fact is, though, that David has not been very good lately, and fans are beginning to ask why the coolly efficient Henderson is out on loan while the Spaniard’s increasingly common lapses continue to cost Manchester United valuable points.