Is David de Gea still Manchester United's best goalkeeper?

Two Manchester United goalkeepers are both setting records this week, one of them welcome and the other not. One of those keepers earns £325,000 per week, the other earns £25,000 per week.

According to The Daily Star, after his blunder against Watford on Sunday, since the start of last season, David de Gea has now made six errors that have directly led to goals – more than any other Premier League player.

Meanwhile this weekend, 22-year-old Dean Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United, earned his seventh clean sheet of the season. Based on clean sheets, the Blades now have the Premier League’s joint best defence along with Leicester City.

In fact, only Leicester City and Liverpool have let in fewer goals so far this season than Henderson and his fellow defenders at Bramall Lane.

And while Henderson is receiving all the plaudits, de Gea continues his worst run of form since joining the Red Devils in 2011. A missed punch under pressure from Everton’s Calvert-Lewin last week cost United two points and a Watford first half goal after a similar fumble was unlucky – or lucky for de Gea – to be ruled out for a foul.

Manager Olé Gunnar Solskjaer was quick to defend de Gea in the post-match press conference, saying ‘The first goal was a mistake and that happens in football. David has been very good lately and that is just one of those things that happen.’

The fact is, though, that David has not been very good lately, and fans are beginning to ask why the coolly efficient Henderson is out on loan while the Spaniard’s increasingly common lapses continue to cost Manchester United valuable points.

