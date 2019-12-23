Nemanja Matic opens up about future as Milan clubs fight over his signature

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has been speaking about his future amidst speculation linking him with a January move to other clubs.

In an interview with Omnisport via Calciomercato, the Serbian admitted that his future is up in the air as he enters the final six months of his Manchester United contract.

‘To be honest, I don’t know yet what I’m going to do’ Matic confessed. ‘In football, you never know what’s going to happen. My family is happy here, I’m happy, so we will see what the next step is, if I will leave or stay.’

The 31-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs, including Spurs, Atletico Madrid and both AC and Inter Milan.

When questioned about a possible reunion with José Mourinho at Tottenham, Matic refused to rule it out, saying ‘You never know what is going to happen in life’.

Matic also spoke in glowing terms about Inter manager Antonio Conte, under whom he played at Chelsea, fuelling speculation that he might be heading for Lombardy.

‘Antonio is crazy about football. I think in 24 hours he thinks about football. He works a lot, he analyses the opponents very well, also his team. Tactically, he is one of the best coaches in the world for sure. Physically, his teams are ready to run 95 minutes at the same level. Very professional coach and for sure one of the best in the world.’

Meanwhile, Gazzetta dello Sport report that the race for the Serbian is really heating up in Milan, with struggling AC desperate for midfield reinforcements and wanting to beat their neighbours to the player.

As reported here previously, executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is likely to want to recoup some transfer fees for Matic in January rather than lose him for free in the summer. Likewise, at 31 and no longer a regular starter in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, Matic would probably prefer to leave in January in order to pursue first team football.

Both will know, however, that the Red Devils will need to reinforce an already depleted midfield roster before the Serbian could be released.