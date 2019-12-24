Erling Haaland wanted by these three top clubs as race heats up

Manchester United are facing a difficult chase for RB Salzburg star Erling Haaland’s signature according to RB Leipzig’s managing director.

Reports have claimed the German club may have an advantage over others due to it being the unofficial sister club of the Austrian side and so a deal could be struck for cheap.

However, now with Haaland having all this interest, it’s likely RB Salzburg will want to use the opportunity to sell him to the highest bidder instead.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s history with the young Norwegian is well known and is what sparked reports in the first place.

However, that may not be enough on it’s own to convince Haaland to drop his other suitors with the winter transfer window now just around the corner.

Oliver Mintzlaff (RB Leipzig Managing Director): “It is not easy [to sign Erling Braut Håland]. There’s #mufc, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund. There are a few other clubs as well.” #mulive [sport1, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 23, 2019

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have far more to offer Haaland than United do at this moment of time so if their interest is genuine it would be surprising to see neither of them win his signature.

Solskjaer’s men have been inconsistent all season long so it’s not difficult to imagine missing out on Champions League qualification again with losing out on Europe entirely a very possible scenario.

However, reports have claimed Haaland is more interested in playing regularly and is likely to pick the club that offers him a genuine chance of doing so.