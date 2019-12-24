Luke Shaw admits Manchester United stars need to do better

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has admitted the brilliant wins against Manchester City and Tottenham now feel ‘pointless’ due to the side’s inconsistencies and form after.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job was under the biggest threat since his appointment after some poor performances leading up to the two aforementioned teams.

Many felt United would be picked apart by Pep Guardiola’s City and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in back to back games to truly finish off the legendary Norwegian’s career.

However, Solskjaer and his players surprised many by playing incredibly well against both teams and securing two crucial victories.

The problem is, right after such top performances, the Red Devils fell apart and drew to Everton and Watford right after, leaving them in eighth place at the halfway point of the season.

Shaw: “The wins against Spurs and City were great but now they seem pointless with the last two results we've had, because we need to be beating the teams below us as well. We haven't done that. We need to be better and we know we need to be better." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 23, 2019

Unfortunately for Manchester United, the Premier League is a marathon and not a cup competition and so pulling out incredible performances once in a blue moon won’t see them achieve success.

They’re far likely to do better in the league if they lost or drew all their games against the ‘big six’ but beat everyone else consistently.

Solskjaer must cut out the pattern of underperforming to lower teams or he will face losing his job as it becomes impossible to defend his position as manager of United.