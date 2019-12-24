Manchester United doing all they can to secure Erling Haaland’s signature

Manchester United are reportedly pulling out the works for RB Salzburg’s Erling Haaland as they attempt to secure his future amid a host of other top clubs competing for it as well.

The sensational Norwegian is believed to be wanted by RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus among others so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces quite the difficult transfer to complete.

However, fans are still hopeful a deal could be on the cards since the two previously worked together at Molde and had a brilliant work relationship.

United can also pretty much guarantee Haaland a spot in the starting XI which other top clubs may not necessarily be able to do.

Of course the flip side of the argument is that Solskjaer likely has to improve the club’s current form or face missing out on more than just a sensational young attacker.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils are in talks with RB Salzburg over a £76m fee and are offering Haaland £200k a week to join in the summer as they plan on loaning him back to his current club for the rest of the season.

This deal may be as good as it gets for the Austrian side who are unlikely to get a better offer- both in terms of the money involved and still getting to keep their star player for the rest of the season.