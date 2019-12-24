Manchester United planning January move for Birmingham City’s teen sensation Jude Bellingham
Home
First Team

Manchester United planning January move for Birmingham City’s teen sensation Jude Bellingham

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United are interested in signing Birmingham City’s teenage prodigy Jude Bellingham, according to The Telegraph.

The young midfielder has taken the Championship by storm since his debut on 6th August at the tender age of 16 years and 38 days. He has already played 20 games for the Midlands side this season, scoring 2 goals.

Mike Phelan is reported to have scouted the player last week among interest from other clubs including a number of Bundesliga sides.

The young Englishman is a Pogba-style central midfielder; tall, powerful, creative and technically strong. His performances for the Blues this year have been sensational for a player of his age and have recently won him November’s EFL Young Player of the Month award.

With the Red Devils desperately in need of midfield reinforcements and the Stourbridge-born player fitting the profile of Solskjaer’s rebuild project to a tee, a January move for Bellingham might be both a shrewd and exciting piece of business for the club.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Red Billy has been following transfer stories and voicing opinions on Manchester United since 1968.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus