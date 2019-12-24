Manchester United planning January move for Birmingham City’s teen sensation Jude Bellingham

Manchester United are interested in signing Birmingham City’s teenage prodigy Jude Bellingham, according to The Telegraph.

The young midfielder has taken the Championship by storm since his debut on 6th August at the tender age of 16 years and 38 days. He has already played 20 games for the Midlands side this season, scoring 2 goals.

Mike Phelan is reported to have scouted the player last week among interest from other clubs including a number of Bundesliga sides.

The young Englishman is a Pogba-style central midfielder; tall, powerful, creative and technically strong. His performances for the Blues this year have been sensational for a player of his age and have recently won him November’s EFL Young Player of the Month award.

With the Red Devils desperately in need of midfield reinforcements and the Stourbridge-born player fitting the profile of Solskjaer’s rebuild project to a tee, a January move for Bellingham might be both a shrewd and exciting piece of business for the club.