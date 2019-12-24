Manchester United’s terrible free kick statistics revealed: a year since last conversion

Manchester United are currently breaking all the wrong kinds of records at the moment.

And yesterday, the Red Devils reached yet another miserable milestone: it is now over one year since they scored from a free kick in the Premier League.

One. Year.

The Athletic have noted that the last Premier League free kick scored by United was Marcus Rashford’s effort against Cardiff City in Olé Gunnar Solskjaer’s first game in charge of the Reds.

That was Rashford’s one and only free kick conversion in his Premier League career, although he has fared better in cup competitions, scoring against Benfica and Celta Vigo in Europe and the 30 yard screamer against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

💫 Starting off Solskjaer’s reign in style…#OnThisDay last year, @MarcusRashford did this 🎯#MUFC #GoalOfTheDay 🎥 Highlights from this game are available to watch via MUTV on demand! pic.twitter.com/uiDG20devm — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 22, 2019

And what is worse is that no team has taken as many free kicks as the 33 United have missed in that period. Chelsea are next, with 27.

Marcus Rashford has taken 20 without scoring, Paul Pogba has taken six, Pereira, Mata and Young two each and Fred has taken one. Four of Pogba’s six have hit the wall.

Incredibly, Pogba has never scored a free kick for Manchester United.

And Ashley Young has only ever scored one free kick for the Reds, ironically against Watford in 2017.

David Beckham still holds the record for Premier League goals from free kicks, with 15. Mata is comfortably the best of the current crop, with 7 in all competitions since joining from Chelsea in January 2014.