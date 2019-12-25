Eric Cantona believes Manchester United will return to their best soon
Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has compared his former side to an old man ‘making love’ as he insisted they will return to their best soon.

On Christmas Eve, the iconic Frenchman posted a video on his Instagram discussing his former beloved club.

United are currently struggling this season as they’ve only taken a measly 25 points from 18 matches, a figure matched by Newcastle.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men sit in eighth place, seven points away from a top four spot but equally just seven points away from 17th placed Southampton.

If the Red Devils continue with their inconsistent form, it’d be no surprise if they end the season in mid-table.

And try they do…or at least that’s what Solskjaer and his players insist they do but fans remain skeptical of what happens in training.

Manchester United’s struggles against so called smaller opponents has seen a worrying pattern emerge that threatens to derail their season.

When trying to break down stubborn defences, Solskjaer doesn’t seem to have a backup plan to his initial counter-attacking set-up.

For all the positives the legendary Norwegian has had in his reign, a poor league finish will likely see him lose his job- three year plan or not.

