Jesse Lingard admits Manchester United squad may have mentality issue

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has seemingly suggested the club’s current inconsistent form and poor performances vs ‘smaller’ sides is down to a mentality issue.

The pacy Englishman himself has been criticised this season due to his own form being uninspiring and was even dropped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite being an obvious favourite.

Lingard has slowly worked his way into the starting XI again but he does so at a time United are struggling to string together a run of wins.

Solskjaer’s job is currently on the line due to back to back poor performances that saw the club draw to Everton and lose to Watford.

The Red Devils had convincingly beaten Tottenham and Manchester City just before the aforementioned fixtures, leaving fans baffled over the performances.

According to the Daily Mail, Lingard said: “It’s strange. Maybe it’s a mindset thing. Maybe it’s our mentality going into the match thinking we’ve already won the game.

“If we keep the consistency and mentality we had against City and Tottenham, I don’t see why we can’t win every game.

“It seems like our mentality changes. To keep that consistency throughout the rest of the season when we come against the mid-table teams, we need to have the same mentality that we did going into the City and Tottenham game.

“When we start with energy and on the front foot, we’ll cause team problems all day long.”

Lingard’s comments pretty much confirms what critics were saying in the first place which is that Manchester United lack leadership, an identity and have a mentality problem.

It’s perhaps what led Jose Mourinho to openly criticise his players more and more the more his own job was under threat.

Even Solskjaer is slowly doing the same after more or less writing off the current season as a transitional one and admitting his players are behind in terms of where he imagined they would be by now.