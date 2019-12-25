Manchester United fans react to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest press conference
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans react to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest press conference

Posted by
Date:

It’s safe to say Manchester United fans were incredibly annoyed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest comments as he seemed to suggest this season is just a transitional one.

The legendary Norwegian has rubbed supporters the wrong way and not for the first time as his job becomes increasingly under threat.

United’s inconsistent form this season has baffled fans as they never know which side will turn up for their opponents.

Solskjaer has had plenty of positives in his reign but there’s no doubt if his side continue underperforming, he will lose his position.

Initially fans absolutely loved the former Molde man’s press conferences as he promised to get rid of players who didn’t want to be there, among other things.

With it only being the halfway point of the season and Manchester United only seven points away from fourth place, it’s a surprising admission of defeat that one would not expect from Solskjaer.

It’s clear he feels the squad are not up to the task of putting in consistent performances just yet and so has written them off all together.

It’s perhaps the kind of talk that should’ve been kept private and amongst the squad only rather than announced to the press, much to the annoyance of the fans.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus