Manchester United fans react to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest press conference

It’s safe to say Manchester United fans were incredibly annoyed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest comments as he seemed to suggest this season is just a transitional one.

The legendary Norwegian has rubbed supporters the wrong way and not for the first time as his job becomes increasingly under threat.

United’s inconsistent form this season has baffled fans as they never know which side will turn up for their opponents.

Solskjaer has had plenty of positives in his reign but there’s no doubt if his side continue underperforming, he will lose his position.

Initially fans absolutely loved the former Molde man’s press conferences as he promised to get rid of players who didn’t want to be there, among other things.

He’s basically writing off the season and completely downgrading everyones exceptions even though we’ve spent 150 mill and we need time to beat bottom of the league Watford. Btw that squad is worth at least 500 mill plus we have the same amount of points as Bruce’s Newcastle…. — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) December 24, 2019

I don’t even know what to say anymore — Aró (@AroTobs) December 24, 2019

"This season will be used to find a team and squad for next season" Solskjaer Sorry. But if Moyes, LVG or Jose said this they'd be out. Since when does United write off seasons? #mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) December 24, 2019

So Solskjaer has just publicly written off this season and said it's about finding a team for next season. It's Christmas FFS! Stunning. Absolutely stunning the excuses coming out of that club — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) December 24, 2019

Some of Ole’s comments in press conferences have been dreadful. He constantly lowers the clubs expectations, talks about youth but doesn’t play them and often comes across as deluded. He should be questioned the same as Moyes, LvG and Jose but gets a free ride by the media. Why? — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) December 24, 2019

Absolutely dreadful statements from Ole. You can’t write off this season by Christmas because of his own failings in not securing us results. Almost an admission of incompetence. #mufc https://t.co/nB6W3ULrlR — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) December 24, 2019

With it only being the halfway point of the season and Manchester United only seven points away from fourth place, it’s a surprising admission of defeat that one would not expect from Solskjaer.

It’s clear he feels the squad are not up to the task of putting in consistent performances just yet and so has written them off all together.

It’s perhaps the kind of talk that should’ve been kept private and amongst the squad only rather than announced to the press, much to the annoyance of the fans.