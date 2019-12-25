Manchester United’s halfway points tally embarrassing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United fans have a right to be upset about their side’s current standings as it’s obviously unacceptable even given the circumstances.

In fact, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is benefitting from current circumstances as the league’s incredible competitiveness this season only sees his side in eighth place at the halfway point.

As bad as that is, it could’ve been far worse had teams, normally expected to do better, performed up to their standards.

After all, United have a measly 25 points from 18 matches which is clearly mid-table form if not relegation battle form.

To put matters into perspective, Solskjaer’s men could face dropping to 12th place if they lose to Newcastle on Boxing Day and are seven points ahead of 17th placed Southampton just as they are seven points from fourth placed Chelsea.

Things can go horribly wrong or wonderfully right for the legendary Norwegian- all it takes is either a poor run of results or a great bit of momentum.

Given how the Red Devils have been remarkably inconsistent so far this season, it’ll likely be somewhere in the middle.

Missing out on European competition entirely is a completely realistic prospect if the first half of the season is anything to go by.

To give it even more perspective, Manchester United are level on points with the normally chaotic Newcastle who themselves are often unpredictable.

In fact, both Newcastle and Burnley, who occupy the two spots below Solskjaer’s side, have actually won one more match, getting seven wins to United’s six of the season.

Winning only a third of all the matches played so far makes for incredibly poor reading for the former Molde man and greatly diminishes all the positives he’s collected so far in his reign.

It’s clear something needs to change and if Solskjaer isn’t careful, it could be him who makes way rather than anything else.