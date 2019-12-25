Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic a wanted man amid uncertain future

Manchester United star Nemanja Matic is reportedly a wanted man as debate over his future continues to heat up.

The experienced Serbian is clearly not pleased with his minutes on the pitch this season and has publicly discussed his own uncertainty.

Reports had claimed Matic is worried about losing his spot in his national team ahead of the 2020 European Championship and so is pushing for a move in January.

However, there has been no confirmation from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or the former Chelsea man, at least publicly, in terms of a desire to leave.

Matic’s current contract runs out in the summer but the club have a one year extension they can trigger, which they likely will to protect his value in the market.

Galatasaray are interested in signing Nemanja Matic #mulive [fanatik, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 24, 2019

Inter Milan and AC Milan are the most widely reported teams who are interested in Matic and now Galatasaray have joined the queue.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham was said to be keen as well but it’s a move unlikely to happen at the moment as the news has been mostly rumours.

United would obviously be more open to selling to a club that’s not in the Premier League anyways and so Matic may opt for Galatasaray as they could offer the most guaranteed playing time.