Chris Smalling keen on completing move from Manchester United to Roma

Manchester United star Chris Smalling has reportedly expressed a desire to complete a permanent move to Roma having settled in brilliantly in Italy.

The experienced Englishman was loaned out in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge with many not expecting him to perform as well as he has done so far.

Smalling’s form has even seen him, if reports are to be believed, be considered for a recall to the national side with Gareth Southgate said to be impressed.

United fans had previously expressed concerns as to why Marcos Rojo or Phil Jones didn’t leave the club first as they were the more dispensable players.

With Solskjaer’s men defensively poor of late, having failed to keep a clean-sheet for numerous matches now, it’s easy to wonder what could’ve been had the former Fulham man remained instead.

According to RomaPress, Smalling has told the Red Devils he wants to stay with Roma and has urged them to accept the €15m bid that’s recently been placed.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are believed to want €20m but it’s tough to imagine the small price difference will prove to be a dealbreaker and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the tall centre-back get his move.