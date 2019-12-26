Dani Olmo admits desire to leave Croatia amid Manchester United’s interest

Dinamo Zagreb star and Manchester United target Dani Olmo has admitted he’s looking for the next step in his career with the January transfer window just around the corner.

The highly-rated Spaniard is believed to be on many top European clubs’ radars with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men said to be amongst those who are keen.

Given United’s struggles to break down defences this season, it makes sense Olmo’s creativity would make him a target.

The sensational youngster has been linked with a move since the summer but nothing transpired with the belief being Zagreb weren’t keen on any of the bids that were placed.

It’s clear it will take a lot of money to sign the talented playmaker so it begs the question whether the Red Devils will still be keen on his signature.

According to Goal, Olmo said: “Last summer was an ideal time to take a next step.

“In the end it did not happen and I said that I was equally happy because I wanted to play Champions League.

“But I think my cycle there is over and I want to take the next step to continue improving.”

Manchester United are currently chasing James Maddison as well but he is a player who will cost in the region of £80m if reports are to be believed.

Perhaps such a figure will deter Solskjaer who may consider signing Olmo instead as he really shouldn’t cost as much.

Either way, United’s desperateness to sign a creative midfielder is obvious and may end up backfiring them on whatever deal they chase.