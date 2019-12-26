Leicester City’s James Maddison Manchester United’s priority summer signing

Leicester City star James Maddison is reportedly Manchester United’s priority signing for the summer despite uncertainty over the deal happening.

For one, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position as manager is currently under threat so if he is fired, the next manager may not wish to sign the talented Englishman.

Maddison is also said to be edging closer to renewing his contract with the Foxes which may complicate any deal United are trying.

On the other hand, Solskjaer is said to believe even if the playmaker renews his contract, it won’t be difficult for United to sign him.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is also reportedly in agreement with his manager over the 23 year old’s transfer and so that smoothes matters out greatly.

According to the Daily Star, Woodward is willing to make the Maddison transfer happen for Solskjaer next summer despite the deal potentially costing £80m.

It’ll be the second summer in a row that the Red Devils splash the cash on a Leicester player and in truth, fans will be hoping this transfer goes better than the Harry Maguire one.

The talented Englishman hasn’t been poor by any means but he hasn’t hit his best form yet either or shown fans why around £80m was spent on him so far.