Manchester United vs. Newcastle United: Confirmed starting XI
Manchester United vs. Newcastle United: Confirmed starting XI

Manchester United fans will be disappointed to see Paul Pogba not in the starting lineup, as he has to settle for a place on the bench.

Jesse Lingard is rested with Andreas Pereira coming in to take his place.

The good news is that Mason Greenwood finally gets a chance to start, with Dan James the player making way.

With Axel Tuanzebe still absent, Phil Jones is recalled to the bench.

Here is United’s full starting XI and bench ahead of the game at Old Trafford.

Red Billy has been following transfer stories and voicing opinions on Manchester United since 1968.

