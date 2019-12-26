Marcus Rashford becoming unstoppable for Manchester United this season
Marcus Rashford becoming unstoppable for Manchester United this season

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is quickly turning into a talismanic player for his side at a time a need for a leader is becoming desperate.

The young Englishman may not have been the star of the show against Newcastle United but his goal helped seal a much needed win.

Anthony Martial was the one who grabbed a brace as United convincingly beat their opponents after an initial scaring having conceded first.

Rashford and co ran out 4-1 winners and he was even substituted off the field in order to be rested for the next fixture.

Criticised for being inconsistent, the talented academy graduate has ended all the debate over his form having consistently put in top performances.

Rashford arguably plays for the worst off team and in the most competitive league so it is even more impressive from him.

Of course Timo Werner and Kylian Mbappe have been incredible for their teams but considering Manchester United’s turmoils, the 22 year old deserves more plaudits.

Hopefully Rashford can keep it going all season long so this little spell doesn’t prove to be just a purple patch of form.

After all, United need a 20+ goals player as they’ve been missing one for quite some time now.

Posted by
Date:
About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

