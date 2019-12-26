Player ratings: Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United

David de Gea 5 – Had nothing really to do except fish the ball out of the back of his net.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – Was caught out of position a couple of times, but otherwise a competent 90 minutes.

Victor Lindelof 4 – Not as disastrous as some recent games, but still looked far from convincing.

Harry Maguire 4 – Really needs to close the gaping gaps that are opened all too easily through the centre of his defence.

Luke Shaw 4 – Still looking off the pace. Is that new baby keeping him up at night?

Scott McTominay 4 – The fastest Premier League booking for 13 years set the tone for a tired McSauce performance. Looks in need of a rest.

Fred 7 – Another intelligent and efficient performance from the hard-working Brazilian.

Andreas Pereira 7 – Looking much better than Lingard in the number 10 role, and lit Old Trafford up with that audacious bit of skill in the second half.

Mason Greenwood 8 – A fantastic goal and superb all round performance from Greenwood. What a talent.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Good headed goal and decent all-round performance from Sir Marcus.

Anthony Martial 8 – The Frenchman’s best performance in a long time, a well-taken brace, and good to see him celebrating the badge when he scored.

Substitutes

Paul Pogba 6 – We saw some some of the best and some of the most frustrating sides of Pogba in his second comeback game.

Jesse Lingard 5 – Had little effect on the game.

Juan Mata 5 – Had little effect on the game.